Bryan drops area round playoff series opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Sachse 12-4 Thursday at Davis Diamond in game one of a best of three Class 6A area round playoff series.

The Lady Vikings scored three runs in the second inning and a run in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. Sachse answered with five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. The Mustangs would add a run in the sixth and four in the seventh inning.

Game two of the series will be played at Saturday at Noon at the Plano East Softball Complex. If a game three in necessary it will be played 30 minutes following game two.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.