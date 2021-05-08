Advertisement

Bryan drops area round playoff series opener

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Sachse 12-4 Thursday at Davis Diamond in game one of a best of three Class 6A area round playoff series.

The Lady Vikings scored three runs in the second inning and a run in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. Sachse answered with five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. The Mustangs would add a run in the sixth and four in the seventh inning.

Game two of the series will be played at Saturday at Noon at the Plano East Softball Complex. If a game three in necessary it will be played 30 minutes following game two.

