College Station sweeps bi-district series over Kingwood Park

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station baseball team beat Kingwood Park 6-3 and 6-0 in their bi-district playoff series at Rattler Field in Navasota.

The Cougars started the scoring in game 1 in the 2nd inning. Josh Alexander hit an RBI double into left field that scored Colby Smart. Then Dalton Carnes hit an RBI single into right field that scored Amar Tsengeg to take a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers responded with a run in the 3rd inning. In the bottom of the frame, Texas A&M commit Blake Binderup hit a 2-run homer out of left field which also scored Braden Fowler to take a 4-1 lead.

Kingwood Park cut the lead to 4-3, but then another A&M commit, Chanden Scarmardo hit a 2 RBI to add insurance in the 6th inning and seal the 6-3 win in game 1.

College Station was dominant in game 2. Mikey Elko hit a grand slam to give the Cougars a 4-0 lead in the 2nd inning. The Cougars completed the shutout 6-0 in game 2 to sweep the series.

College Station advances to the area round of the playoffs and will play the winner between Austin Anderson and Pflugerville Weiss.

