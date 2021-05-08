Hearne High School students return to campus Monday after major flood during winter weather

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Renovations continue at Hearne High School. On Monday students will be back on campus for the first time in months.

Busted pipes from the February storms forced students back into virtual learning. More than four inches of water flooded the campus during the historically cold weather.

The flooding caused close to $5 million in damage. Next week students will see fresh paint, new ceiling tiles and brand new floors.

Teachers and staff were back preparing Friday for the end of the school year.

At six, a tour of the major repairs at Hearne High School after February’s winter storm caused major flooding. Students return to campus Monday for the first time in months. @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @HearneISD @MyHearneISD @hfallskbtx pic.twitter.com/40ucsbHvd1 — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 7, 2021

“If they fix this, I think it will be great. It’ll be great. Hearne ISD it’s a good school. It’s a great school,” said Fredrick Gurode, a Hearne ISD Parent.

He said his high school student and others need the in-person learning experience.

It’s been a tough year dealing with a pandemic, virtual learning and a damaged campus.

“Nothing bad to say about Hearne ISD. Accidents happen, Mother Earth, she spoke. They say pressure busts pipes,” said Gurode.

“What can be seen in the area of the building that we’re going to be occupying it has a new feel to it. You mentioned the new flooring. We’re expected to have in August when students come back for the August return we’re expected to have the building complete,” said Bruce Hill, Ed.D., Hearne High School Principal.

He said parents and students should expect some changes Monday morning. Only about half the campus and 70 percent of the classroom space is open.

The gym and some other spaces are still closed for construction.

“Safety is going to remain number one in every situation so we have construction going on in our building but we’re still in a pandemic,” said Hill.

Even though the pandemic is still happening, parents like Hill are hoping for a small sense of normalcy.

”They’ve always been positive about what they’re trying to do for these kids and me just as a father I want my kids to have that experience. To be able to go to school and learn something new because you can learn something new every day,” said Gurode.

The good news is insurance is paying for the construction and repairs.

Hearne ISD’s school year ends May 28.

