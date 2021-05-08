Suspect arrested after deadly Milam County shooting

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -One person is dead and two people are injured after an early morning shooting outside of Rockdale.

The Milam County Sheriff’s office responded to the shooting right after 1:00 a.m. this morning.

Authorities say one of the victims, Dalton Shaw, was dead. Two other victims had to be transported to area hospitals either by air or ground due to their injuries.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting south of Rockdale at 1:09am this morning with three male... Posted by Mike Clore on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Officials say Israel Ballester in custody and is charged with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury.

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a property dispute.

