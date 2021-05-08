Advertisement

Suspect arrested after deadly Milam County shooting

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a property dispute.
Israel Ballester, 39
Israel Ballester, 39(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -One person is dead and two people are injured after an early morning shooting outside of Rockdale.

The Milam County Sheriff’s office responded to the shooting right after 1:00 a.m. this morning.

Authorities say one of the victims, Dalton Shaw, was dead. Two other victims had to be transported to area hospitals either by air or ground due to their injuries.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting south of Rockdale at 1:09am this morning with three male...

Posted by Mike Clore on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Officials say Israel Ballester in custody and is charged with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury.

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a property dispute.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday...
Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day
Diver Brian Waddell recovers Aggie ring 70 ft below the lake surface.
Dive company recovers lost Aggie ring 70 ft below surface of Lake Travis
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

In a recent survey conducted by the BCS Chamber of Commerce, 56% of respondents in the local...
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire workers
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire...
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire workers
The National Weather Service is investigating a brief tornado that caused some minor damage in...
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported