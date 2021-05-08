Advertisement

Texas A&M Racing unveiled 2021 SAE racing car at First Friday

The Texas A&M Formula SAE racing team is seven time national champions
Texas A&M Formula SAE racing car
Texas A&M Formula SAE racing car(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -First Fridays in Downtown Bryan are always a unique experience, and one of the main attractions for May’s First Friday was Texas A&M University’s new Formula SAE race car.

The Texas A&M Chapter of the Society of Automotive Engineers unveiled its new 2021 Formula SAE car with the number 24. Students also built the 2021 race car.

Bryan’s Mayor Andrew Nelson was on hand and spoke to the crowd just before the car was revealed.

The Texas A&M University Formula SAE team is seven-time national champions.

