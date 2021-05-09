Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The person Bryan police suspected was behind a fatal shooting Sunday has turned himself in.

O’Donald Hill surrendered to authorities Monday evening and is facing multiple charges related to the fatal shooting of Shun Martin, 28, of Bryan.

Hill’s charges include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bonds total half a million dollars.

O’Donald Hill has turned himself in and has been booked on multiple warrants. pic.twitter.com/5udHEuz03N — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 10, 2021

The homicide happened around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northgate in the 4300 block of College Main Street. A motive remains unclear but police tell KBTX it was not a random shooting and sources have told us that everyone involved knew one other but no other details were immediately available.

This is the fourth person to be shot on the property of College Main Apartments since early last year.

In August 2020, two people were shot in the parking lot of the complex. One of the victims, LaTravean Thomas, 20 of Bryan, was killed. The suspect, in this case, was recently arrested in the Dallas area.

In January 2020, a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot. His injuries were not life-threatening.

