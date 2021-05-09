Dow Set for Trip to NCAAs

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Courtney Dow is set to represent the Aggies at the Baton Rouge Regional May 10-12 at the University Club Golf Course.

“I’m very excited for another opportunity to represent Texas A&M and for my college career to continue,” Dow said. “I’m always proud to play as an Aggie, especially in the postseason, so I was happy to see my name come up and know that I get another chance. My game feels ready and I’m excited for Coach Kat [Bruner] and I to enjoy the week in Baton Rouge!”

The Aggie leads the team and is 16th in the SEC with a 73.07 stroke average this season. Last time out, Dow tied for 13th at the SEC Championship, shooting 7-under 209 in Hoover, Alabama. The Frisco, Texas, native tied for seventh at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 8, 2021. Dow shot even par through 54 holes, including a 3-under 69 in round two.

The senior played on this very course in the Tiger Golf Classic earlier this season. Dow tied for 16th in the majority Southeastern Conference field, shooting 3-over 219 in the Bayou State.

“I’m thrilled to get to play a course I know and played well on just a few weeks ago,” Dow said. “I know a bit of what to expect and how to prepare, which helped a lot in planning my practice this past week. It might play a little different this week with rain coming through and a slightly different course setup, but it’s great to have seen good shots on some of these holes and have that momentum to build on.”

This will mark the fourth appearance at an NCAA Regional for the senior. Her best finish came in the 2019 Norman Regional where she tied for 42nd and led the team. Earlier last week, she was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team for the first time in her career.

Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Fans can keep up with the live stats here throughout the regional.

Teams:

1. LSU

2. Ole Miss

3. Baylor

4. Oregon

5. Maryland

6. Alabama

7. Oregon State

8. Houston

9. Miami

10. North Texas

11. Purdue

12. Mississippi State

13. Tulsa

14. Sam Houston State

15. Kennesaw State

16. East Tennessee State

17. Jacksonville State

18. Quinnipiac

Individuals:

1. Teresa Toscano – South Dakota State

2. Courtney Dow – Texas A&M

3. Justine Fournand – Florida Atlantic

4. Julie Hovland – South Alabama

5. Malak Bouraeda – Colorado

6. Dorthea Forbrigd – East Carolina

