Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day
Hail up to the size of a golf ball or larger possible with Sunday storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front north of the Brazos Valley is expected to allow severe thunderstorms to develop by mid-to-late afternoon. Storm motion to the south means that activity may drift into parts of the area between sunset and 10pm.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the Brazos Valley under a 2 out of 5 risk for a few strong-to-severe storms Sunday (yellow). The far northeast corner of the area -- parts of Leon, Houston and Trinity Counties -- are included in the far southern reach of a 3 out of 5 risk (brown) that stretches through the Arklatex and further northeast toward Memphis.
TIMING:
- 3pm - 5pm: Storms develop across parts of Central Texas
- 6pm - 8pm: Storms chance arrives locally, drifting into north / northeast counties
- 9pm - 11pm: Storm chance closes. Any storm could remain severe until near end of life-cycle
CONCERNS:
- Destructive hail to the size of a golf ball or larger
- Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 - 70mph
- Possible tornado
- Frequent lightning
It is important to note that not everybody in the Brazos Valley finds rain or a severe storm Sunday. However, those that hear thunder will need to pay extra attention to the weather happening near and around them through evening. A view of what the radar could look like is included below:
The majority of Mother’s Day is expected to be dry, however, a few isolated showers were drifting east early this morning. Overcast skies are in place for the first half of the day along with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+. Peeks of sunshine will be possible by the afternoon, helping daytime highs top off in the mid-to-upper 80s.
