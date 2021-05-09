Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front north of the Brazos Valley is expected to allow severe thunderstorms to develop by mid-to-late afternoon. Storm motion to the south means that activity may drift into parts of the area between sunset and 10pm.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the Brazos Valley under a 2 out of 5 risk for a few strong-to-severe storms Sunday (yellow). The far northeast corner of the area -- parts of Leon, Houston and Trinity Counties -- are included in the far southern reach of a 3 out of 5 risk (brown) that stretches through the Arklatex and further northeast toward Memphis.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening. (KBTX)

TIMING:

3pm - 5pm: Storms develop across parts of Central Texas

6pm - 8pm: Storms chance arrives locally, drifting into north / northeast counties

9pm - 11pm: Storm chance closes. Any storm could remain severe until near end of life-cycle

CONCERNS:

Destructive hail to the size of a golf ball or larger

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 - 70mph

Possible tornado

Frequent lightning

It is important to note that not everybody in the Brazos Valley finds rain or a severe storm Sunday. However, those that hear thunder will need to pay extra attention to the weather happening near and around them through evening. A view of what the radar could look like is included below:

Current idea of what radar could look like this afternoon and evening



Strong/severe storms have the potential to develop *near* the north & northeast Brazos Valley as early as 2-4pm



Storms may drift into the area on an isolated basis after 7pm. Hail threat would come w/ them pic.twitter.com/sMHS7swsYB — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 9, 2021

The majority of Mother’s Day is expected to be dry, however, a few isolated showers were drifting east early this morning. Overcast skies are in place for the first half of the day along with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+. Peeks of sunshine will be possible by the afternoon, helping daytime highs top off in the mid-to-upper 80s.

