Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day

Hail up to the size of a golf ball or larger possible with Sunday storms
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: May. 9, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front north of the Brazos Valley is expected to allow severe thunderstorms to develop by mid-to-late afternoon. Storm motion to the south means that activity may drift into parts of the area between sunset and 10pm.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the Brazos Valley under a 2 out of 5 risk for a few strong-to-severe storms Sunday (yellow). The far northeast corner of the area -- parts of Leon, Houston and Trinity Counties -- are included in the far southern reach of a 3 out of 5 risk (brown) that stretches through the Arklatex and further northeast toward Memphis.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening.(KBTX)

TIMING:

  • 3pm - 5pm: Storms develop across parts of Central Texas
  • 6pm - 8pm: Storms chance arrives locally, drifting into north / northeast counties
  • 9pm - 11pm: Storm chance closes. Any storm could remain severe until near end of life-cycle

CONCERNS:

  • Destructive hail to the size of a golf ball or larger
  • Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 - 70mph
  • Possible tornado
  • Frequent lightning

It is important to note that not everybody in the Brazos Valley finds rain or a severe storm Sunday. However, those that hear thunder will need to pay extra attention to the weather happening near and around them through evening. A view of what the radar could look like is included below:

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP FOR INTERACTIVE RADAR AND TO RECEIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The majority of Mother’s Day is expected to be dry, however, a few isolated showers were drifting east early this morning. Overcast skies are in place for the first half of the day along with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+. Peeks of sunshine will be possible by the afternoon, helping daytime highs top off in the mid-to-upper 80s.

