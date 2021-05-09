Severe Thunderstorm Watch ENDS for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service will allow the Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was in place for Milam, Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, and Trinity to counties to expire at 10pm, on schedule.

9:45pm Update

Overall storm activity has come to an end Sunday evening across the Brazos Valley. The outflow boundary from storms earlier in the day remains draped over the northeastern corner of the area. While the chance is low, scattered rain or an isolated thunderstorm will remain possible through the overnight hours. Chance for severe weather is now rather low, but if a storm can form, it will need to be monitored for heavy rain, lightning, and possible small hail / gusty wind.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Central and East Central Houston County until 10:45pm. 3″ to 4″ of rain is estimated to have fallen in the advisory area Sunday, eith additional rain still falling as the 10pm hour nears.

As of 9:20pm, PinPoint Radar estimates between 3" and 5" of rain has fallen over a large portion of Houston County pic.twitter.com/RbhHcBIU0w — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 10, 2021

8:45pm Update

After an afternoon and early evening of isolated storms capable of golf ball size hail (looking at you Leon & Houston Counties), the overall hail threat has shrunk this evening. Still, with a boundary draped over the area, we will need to monitor for a few storms into the overnight. While the size of the hail concern has shrunk, a stronger storm still could produce brief hail between the size of a pea and a quarter (most extreme). Wind would most likely be the issue if one arose, with gusts 40-60mph possible in the most intense activity.

8:30pm PinPoint Radar Update: Strong storms continue to rattle Houston & Trinity County tonight. Question going forward: Can a cold front spark up scattered rain by or after 10pm. Here's what we have eyes on pic.twitter.com/D60ah0A2zK — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) May 10, 2021

7:30pm Update

After anywhere from penny to golf ball size hail fell over parts of Central and Western Houston County, storms are no longer severe at this time. Penny size hail and wind up to 40mph may still be possible as a large cluster of storms moves east-southeast into Central and Eastern Trinity County.

A few showers have attempted to develop along the leading edge of a cold front sinking into the Brazos Valley, but with little success in Robertson County. Below is a view of what the radar could look like as the evening hours turn into the overnight.

As for the rest of the Brazos Valley & the rest of the night: Strong storms remain possible through midnight across same areas impacted today & east of I-45.



Scattered activity elsewhere? We'll need to monitor to see if storms & rain can pop up on this cold front pic.twitter.com/gKLKBiyH5O — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 10, 2021

6pm Update

Severe thunderstorms are moving across the far northern reaches of Leon & Houston Counties. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for the western side of Houston County -- from the west county line to Highway 287 -- until 6:30pm. Hail up the size of a half-dollar and wind in excess of 60mph is possible as this storm moves east at 35 mph. Broad rotation was noted as the storm moved toward the Leon / Houston County line.

A second SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING was issued for North Leon County, along & east of I-45 until 7:15pm. Hail up the size of quarters and 60mph wind are possible as this storm follows in the first’s footsteps at 30mph.

More details on how the evening may play out are included below:

6pm PinPoint Radar Update: Hail up to quarter size is expected in North Houston County next 15-30min. More development may stretch west along a cold front & move into the area this evening. Here's the latest pic.twitter.com/bhz43FEg0I — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) May 9, 2021

According to the Storm Prediction Center, “the storm environment will favor splitting supercells initially with the threat for isolated, very large hail to baseball size or larger. By this evening, some clustering of storms could lead to an increase in threat for damaging [wind] gusts.”

REMINDER: A severe thunderstorm WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes, although the overall threat seems low with today’s setup.

