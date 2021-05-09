Spotty showers, isolated storm still possible overnight

After an afternoon and early evening of isolated storms capable of golf ball size hail (looking at you Leon & Houston Counties), the overall hail threat has shrunk this evening. Still, with a boundary draped over the area, we will need to monitor for a few storms into the overnight. While the size of the hail concern has shrunk, a stronger storm still could produce brief hail between the size of a pea and a quarter (most extreme). Wind would most likely be the issue if one arose, with gusts 40-60mph possible in the most intense activity.

Monday brings another mainly cloudy, humid, and warm day to the Brazos Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has once again outlined our part of the state for possible severe weather, but this time on a more isolated and limited nature. In fact, as of Sunday evening, most storm activity is anticipated north and west of the area. Still, any rumbles and potential concerns for hail (quarter size or smaller) and wind would likely materialize by early evening or later. Tuesday brings the chance for multiple rounds of rain and storms through Wednesday morning and the anticipation of the highest coverage of activity. While an isolated storm may produce a small hail concern, heavy rain creating brief, minor street & low-lying flooding seems to be the greatest concern. Wind 30-50mph may blow through with the strongest activity as well.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain & storms before 2am. Low: 70. Wind: S becoming N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain & storms. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain & storms. Low: 67. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered rain & storms. High: 79. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.