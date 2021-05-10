Advertisement

2-year-old boy missing in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since Wednesday.

Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, and her boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, gave their side of the story earlier this week.

Nicholson said she was in Colorado when Amari was taken, under Rhodes’s watch, from their apartment.

The mother had told her boyfriend someone would be stopping by but didn’t clarify who or why.

“This whole story, it sounds confusing. It sounds like we’re lying. You know, it’s a whole, big confusion,” Nicholson said.

The couple then accused an aunt on Amari’s father’s side of kidnapping the boy.

Family members on the father’s side are depending on the public for help, and one of the boy’s paternal aunts has offered a $30,000 reward for information in the case.

The nonprofit Nevada Child Seekers organized a volunteer search on Sunday near the last place Amari was seen, the Emerald Suites.

“Amari needs you to be his voice right now. He needs you to come out here and hand out these flyers whether you’re in Henderson or Summerlin or Anthem,” searcher Margarita Edwards said.

The flyers described the little boy with brown eyes and brown hair.

“We’re going to keep looking. We’re going to keep searching. We just need more people. If this was your child, you’d want everybody searching, so we need you to help us,” Edwards said.

