Suspect arrested in 6-year-old San Antonio girl’s killing

Police have charged 23-year-old Andrew Rey Elizondo with capital murder in the fatal shooting...
Police have charged 23-year-old Andrew Rey Elizondo with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl at a San Antonio car club meetup. They say Elizondo is an acquaintance of the child’s mother.(Source: San Antonio PD via Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have charged a 23-year-old man with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl at a San Antonio car club meetup.

Police say Andrew Rey Elizondo was arrested Monday afternoon in the Sunday night shooting.

Police Chief William McManus says Elizondo is an acquaintance of the child’s mother, but the shooting wasn’t domestic violence.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred. The girl was struck by gunfire into a vehicle, and her mother also had a graze wound. The child went to a hospital, where she later died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

