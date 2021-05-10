Aggies Take Series With Frizzell’s Two Home Run Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – Will Frizzell’s two home run day propelled the Texas A&M Aggies to a come-from-behind win over the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels, 6-5, Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Down three runs going into the bottom of the seventh, the Aggies took advantage of a leadoff double by Mikey Hoehner and two consecutive two-out walks by Ray Alejo and Logan Sartori to load the bases. With the game on the line, it brought up the hottest hitter of the weekend, Frizzell, who belted a 0-2 offering over the right-centerfield wall for a go-head grand slam. The Aggies ran into some trouble in the eighth after the Rebels managed to get into a bases loaded, one-out situation, but Chandler Jozwiak was able to induce an inning-ending double play to seal the deal.

Offensively, Frizzell continued his dominance at the plate, smacking his fifth home run in the last three games. Frizzell accounted for all six of the Aggies’ runs after going 2-for-4 on the day with a no-doubt two-run shot in the first and a huge go-ahead grand slam in the seventh. Through the weekend, the Rockwall, Texas native batted .583 (7-for-12) with seven runs, one double, five home runs, two walks and 11 RBI. Frizzell’s 18 dingers are the most for an Aggie since Daylan Holt with 34 in 1999.

Sartori and Hoehner were great for the Aggies as well. Sartori went 2-for-3 with two runs and one walk, while Hoehner was 2-for-3 with one run, one double, and one walk.

On the mound, Bryce Miller was impressive out of the pen, tossing 5.1 innings, yielding three runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks while fanning four. Jozwiak (2-3) came into the game in the seventh and earned the win. Jozwiak worked through 2.2 scoreless frames, scattering one lone hit and one walk.

The Maroon & White improved to 27-23 overall and 7-17 in conference, while the Rebels dropped to 33-14 on the year and 14-10 in SEC play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Will Frizzell – 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Logan Sartori – 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB

Mikey Hoehner – 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB

Bryce Miller – 5.1 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K

Chandler Jozwiak (W, 2-3) – 2.2 IP, 0 ER. 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | Jacob Gonzalez led off with a single up the middle and advanced to second via a stolen base. With one out, Kevin Graham plated Gonzalez on a lined single to centerfield. Graham moved over to third on a single to left-centerfield by Hayden Dunhurst, before scoring on sacrifice fly by Justin Bench. OM 2, A&M 0.

B1 | With one out, Logan Sartori laced a line drive to leftfield for a single. Will Frizzell followed and knotted things up with a massive bomb off the railroad tracks in rightfield. A&M 2, OM 2.

T4 | Bench drew a leadoff five-pitch walk and moved over to second with a stolen base. Bench trotted to third on a groundout and came around to score on a lined single into the right-centerfield gap. OM 3, A&M 2.

T6 | Dunhurst got things started with a lined single to rightfield before making his way to third with the help of a throwing error on a failed pickoff attempt. With one out, Hayden Leatherwood provided some insurance on an RBI sacrifice fly to rightfield. OM 4, A&M 2.

T7 | Calvin Harris drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second with a one-out walk by Peyton Chatagnier. Graham proceeded to score on a throwing error when trying to turn a double play. OM 5, A&M 2.

B7 | Mikey Hoehner got things started with a leadoff roped double down the leftfield line before back-to-back walks by Ray Alejo and Sartori to load the bags with Ags. Frizzell once again delivered the clutch hit, smacking the go-ahead line drive grand slam to right-centerfield. A&M 6, OM 5.

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White hit the road for the conference matchup against the Auburn Tigers beginning Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the comeback victory to win the series…

“We certainly stepped on our toe quite a bit throughout the course of the game, whether it be offensively, even on the mound. And for us to even keep it close and get within striking distance, really all you need to do is put together one good inning, and we did that. We had a lot of tough at-bats with two outs to set up an opportunity for Will Frizzell to come up and finish the weekend off the right way. We had a couple of times with runners on second base with no outs, first and second with no outs, and we were not able to cash in. We had a leadoff walk, stolen base, run scores; a single, error on the mound, run scores and then we make an error defensively in the seventh to give them that five-run lead. For us to overcome that, I’m just proud of our guys. Certainly, that’s a momentum-gathering win for us with the week off getting ready for Auburn.”

Senior 1B Will Frizzell

On his game-winning grand slam…

“I thought I really got a good swing off on the first pitch. For them to go right back to it, for me to be late. Just in the back of my head, I was thinking, I think they are going to go even higher right here, and if they do, I have to get to it because I’m not going to get another fastball if I don’t. It felt really good.”