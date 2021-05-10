Be Remarkable: Nursing staff gives credit to boss for keeping them safe during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tammy Simmons is a proud grandmother of twins but when they were born last year she wasn’t allowed in the delivery room because of COVID policies put in place. Those are policies Tammy knows well. She’s the Director of Nurses at St. Joseph Manor Assisted Living in Bryan. So when the pandemic started last year, she was the one her team turned to for guidance.

“She led us, she led this team unbelievably,” said fellow nurse Karen Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says Simmons, who has been a frontline worker for nearly 30 years, worked tirelessly to make sure the staff had all equipment and supplies needed for a virus that many people at the time were still trying to figure out.

“The equipment we needed early on, she made sure we had it. I mean she would go out to different businesses and go gather it all with her own money. She would go get it,” said Gonzalez.

Navigating a team through a pandemic and a wave of unknowns is no easy task and although Tammy is the leader, she admits nothing would be possible without her colleagues.

“I tell you, I’m just proud to be part of this team and work beside them. They’re the ones who deserve this,” said Simmons.

Her dedication to helping her residents and caring for her staff is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are honored to name Tammy Simmons as this week’s Be Remarkable winner.

