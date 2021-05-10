Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Nursing staff gives credit to boss for keeping them safe during pandemic

Tammy Simmons used some of her own money at the beginning of the pandemic to help purchase supplies for her staff.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tammy Simmons is a proud grandmother of twins but when they were born last year she wasn’t allowed in the delivery room because of COVID policies put in place. Those are policies Tammy knows well. She’s the Director of Nurses at St. Joseph Manor Assisted Living in Bryan. So when the pandemic started last year, she was the one her team turned to for guidance.

“She led us, she led this team unbelievably,” said fellow nurse Karen Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says Simmons, who has been a frontline worker for nearly 30 years, worked tirelessly to make sure the staff had all equipment and supplies needed for a virus that many people at the time were still trying to figure out.

“The equipment we needed early on, she made sure we had it. I mean she would go out to different businesses and go gather it all with her own money. She would go get it,” said Gonzalez.

Navigating a team through a pandemic and a wave of unknowns is no easy task and although Tammy is the leader, she admits nothing would be possible without her colleagues.

“I tell you, I’m just proud to be part of this team and work beside them. They’re the ones who deserve this,” said Simmons.

Her dedication to helping her residents and caring for her staff is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are honored to name Tammy Simmons as this week’s Be Remarkable winner.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday...
Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day
Diver Brian Waddell recovers Aggie ring 70 ft below the lake surface.
Dive company recovers lost Aggie ring 70 ft below surface of Lake Travis
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

In a recent survey conducted by the BCS Chamber of Commerce, 56% of respondents in the local...
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire workers
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire...
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire workers
The National Weather Service is investigating a brief tornado that caused some minor damage in...
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported