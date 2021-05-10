Brazos County Crime Stoppers offering reward in stolen tractor case

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help solve the case of a John Deer tractor that was stolen of someone’s private property.

The theft happened sometime between March 24 and March 26 in the 7800 block of Elmo Weedon Road on the east side of Brazos County.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) gained access to the property by hopping over a fence and then cut a barbed-wire fence. Someone then drove the tractor off the property and onto Elmo Weedon Road and left the area eastbound on the roadway.

Authorities say this happened during the day, so it’s possible someone saw the suspect driving off with the tractor.

If you know anything about this, you’re urged to contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here or by downloading the P3 TIPS mobile app on your cell phone.

You could earn a cash reward if you help investigators solve this case.

