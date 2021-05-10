Advertisement

Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday...
Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day
Diver Brian Waddell recovers Aggie ring 70 ft below the lake surface.
Dive company recovers lost Aggie ring 70 ft below surface of Lake Travis
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

Mateo Toscano, a 6-year-old who has battled leukemia since 2017, received his very own mini UPS...
Boy, 6, realizes dream of being UPS driver after battle with cancer
The 6-year-old, who has battled leukemia since 2017, has loved mail and delivery drivers since...
Young cancer survivor delivers packages for a day after UPS driver wish
Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being...
Grandmother killed in hit-and-run leaving church on Mother’s Day
Police say one person is in custody, and they are looking for three others involved in the...
Grandmother, 62, leaving church killed in hit-and-run with stolen vehicle
Police have charged 23-year-old Andrew Rey Elizondo with capital murder in the fatal shooting...
Suspect arrested in 6-year-old San Antonio girl’s killing