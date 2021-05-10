Advertisement

City of Bryan looking for company to operate Queen Theatre

Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said hiring a company to take over operations will allow more events and movies to take place
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is hoping to get The Queen Theatre regularly up and running by hiring an operator.

Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said hiring a company to take over operations will allow more events and movies to take place.

“Our goal is to see something going on every night in The Queen, maybe even during the day for things like other gatherings or lectures. There are just so many things that could happen in that venue,” said Dunn.

The goal is to have the Queen fully operational by the end of summer, Dunn said.

“It’s critical that we do it right and meet the expectations of the folks that want to come and not just see a film but have an experience in the downtown area,” said Dunn.

An agreement is being drawn up and will be presented to the council in the next two months.

“We want an operator that has the experience and really is allowed some liberty to do some things that will allow for that space to be utilized and honor the work of those who have gone and renovated this special building,” said Dunn.

In the meantime, The Queen’s Film Society has hosted several movie showings.

Most Read

O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday...
Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day
Diver Brian Waddell recovers Aggie ring 70 ft below the lake surface.
Dive company recovers lost Aggie ring 70 ft below surface of Lake Travis
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

In a recent survey conducted by the BCS Chamber of Commerce, 56% of respondents in the local...
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire workers
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire...
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire workers
The National Weather Service is investigating a brief tornado that caused some minor damage in...
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported