City of Bryan looking for company to operate Queen Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is hoping to get The Queen Theatre regularly up and running by hiring an operator.

Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said hiring a company to take over operations will allow more events and movies to take place.

“Our goal is to see something going on every night in The Queen, maybe even during the day for things like other gatherings or lectures. There are just so many things that could happen in that venue,” said Dunn.

The goal is to have the Queen fully operational by the end of summer, Dunn said.

“It’s critical that we do it right and meet the expectations of the folks that want to come and not just see a film but have an experience in the downtown area,” said Dunn.

An agreement is being drawn up and will be presented to the council in the next two months.

“We want an operator that has the experience and really is allowed some liberty to do some things that will allow for that space to be utilized and honor the work of those who have gone and renovated this special building,” said Dunn.

In the meantime, The Queen’s Film Society has hosted several movie showings.