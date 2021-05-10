Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to vehicle rollover crash on University Drive

Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash on University Drive at Nimitz Street in College Station.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Firefighters had to pull a woman out of a pickup truck that rolled over at the intersection.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles are involved, but drivers should expect some delays in the eastbound lanes of University Drive as crews work to clear the scene.

