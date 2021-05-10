Frizzell Garners SEC Player of the Week Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M slugger Will Frizzell was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after helping the Aggies to a series win over No. 11 Ole Miss. The Rockwall, Texas, native hit five home runs against the Rebels including a walkoff home run on Friday and a 7th-inning, game-winning grand slam on Sunday.

Frizzell registered seven extra-base hits over four games last week, including two doubles and five home runs, while tallying eight runs and 11 RBI over the span.

In the series opener against Ole Miss, he racked up a two-home run night, one of which was a solo shot to walk it off in the ninth, to go along with three runs, three RBI and a walk. In the series finale, Frizzell accounted for all six of the Aggies’ runs, with a two-run home run in the first inning and a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh.

For the season, Frizzell paces the Aggies in batting average (.349), doubles (11), home runs (18), RBI (48), slugging percentage (.699) and on-base percentage (.438). Additionally, he leads the conference in total bases with 130.

His 18 dingers are the most for an Aggie since Daylan Holt hit 34 in 1999, and ranks tied for sixth on A&M’s all-time single season list with John Curl (1995). He has 29 career home runs, which is tied for ninth with Brodie Greene.

Frizzell and the Aggies return to action Friday as they begin a three-game series at Auburn.