Gun-related crimes in Bryan, College Station mostly on par with previous years, police say

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday’s shooting in Bryan is the latest crime to involve a firearm in our area. Four people have been shot on the property of College Main Apartments since early last year.

Bryan police said they’ve seen 62 gun-related crimes so far this year, compared to 61 the same time period last year.

“Gun related offenses in Bryan are pretty similar to what they were compared to 2020 for year to date numbers,” said Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department.

For the year 2020 they had 188 gun-related crime reports.

College Station police say while overall gun crime stats are down, their amount of firearm possession cases have climbed.

For crimes involving a firearm, CSPD reported 11 this year, from Jan. 1 to May 9. For the same period in 2020, the department reported 16. There were 28 in 2019.

For firearm possession offenses, College Station police reported 30 this year, from Jan. 1 to May 9. There were 21 for the same timeframe in 2020 and 16 in 2019.

“In College station, crimes involving firearms if you exclude mere possession of the firearm they’re actually down about 33 percent this year compared to this time last year. Now if you look at the crimes of possessing a firearm then they are up conversely 50 percent,” said Officer Tristen Lopez of the College Station Police Department.

On Sunday 28-year-old Shun Martin was killed at the College Main Apartments. Jessica Polanco lives just a few doors down from Bryan’s latest shooting this one off College Main Street.

“Relieved that it didn’t go any further down, or anything that it stayed just right there,” she said.

An ongoing problem in both towns is firearms being stolen from vehicles.

“People are leaving firearms in their cars, leaving their cars unlocked and it creates a prime target for a criminal who wants to get their hands on a weapon,” said Taylor.

Those who live at the apartment complex on College Main want to see more police patrolling their area.

“A lot of the neighbors after the shooting do not feel safe to go out at night,” said Jason Spencer, a Bryan neighbor.

“The town’s growing and people are staying there’s a lot more trouble following,” said Polanco.

Both department say it’s difficult to determine what’s behind these trends, but they anticipate we could have more of these cases as our population grows.

