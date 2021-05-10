Advertisement

Milano’s Demeritt Jr. medals three times at SWAC Outdoor Championships

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Milano track standout Timothy Demeritt Jr. continues to impress at the collegiate level. Last weekend Prairie View A&M hosted the SWAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the Hearne native won a trio of medals.

Demeritt was on the 4 x 400 relay that won gold. He took silver in the 400 with a time of 47.4 seconds and claimed a bronze medal in the 4 x 100 relay that was anchored by his old high school teammate Devonte Jones.

As a team, the Prairie View Panthers won the SWAC Championship with 204 points. Timothy had plenty to celebrate on Saturday since it was also his 21st birthday.

