Nurse who treated first confirmed COVID patient in BCS reflects back on experience, challenges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In many ways, they’re the people who are our last line of defense against the coronavirus. Nurses all over the world have done everything they can over the past 14 to 15 months to keep those of us who have suffered through the worst of COVID-19 alive.

Alyssa Danford is a Bryan nurse who cares for patients at St. Joseph Hospital. She had a unique perspective on when the virus first reached our community.

“I actually had the very first COVID patient that got admitted to the hospital, and we were all just really in shock,” Danford said. “It was a very weird afternoon. Everybody was super quiet, and we realized the virus was actually here.”

Danford says that moment was very scary. Nobody knew what to put on or exactly how to treat the virus when the first patients started coming in, but after the shock wore off, she says everybody buckled down, geared up, and got to work.

She says the toughest days came when the hospital approached capacity with infected patients. Danford remembers staff being very short and everybody running around like crazy trying to do the best they could.

“They were sad. You get several patients. They all are just really going downhill, and going downhill fast,” Danford said. “You don’t really know how to react. It’s just a flood of emotions, and you’re working so hard to try to get them well and try to get them through this, as everybody is.”

The patients who managed to recover helped her get through some of those more difficult periods, Danford says.

“There were a lot of miracles that happened that I saw go down,” Danford said. “That was very positive, to see someone who you really weren’t sure what was going to happen to them to make a full turn and be able to walk out of that hospital after receiving that virus and you really weren’t sure if that was going to happen or not.”

Danford’s husband Kyle, who is also a healthcare worker, was there to help Alyssa through the hard days, too. She says she’s her experience fighting the pandemic on the front lines has taught her to never take any day for granted and cherish every little moment, especially those with family.

“I’ve learned to truly never take any day for granted,” Danford said. “You never know what’s going to happen. Appreciate every little thing because, as we all know, every little thing makes a big difference in life. Whenever people couldn’t see their families, you learned how important that is to see them.”

Danford says she never expected to be in the middle of anything like a pandemic.

“You hear about it in the history books, people going through pandemics, and you hear about it in school, but you don’t really give it much thought,” Danford said. “They don’t teach you this in nursing school or med school or any type of school, how to survive a pandemic. I never thought I’d do this, much less be a healthcare worker and work through something like this.”

Danford says she’s proud to be a part of this community and to have played a role in helping pull people through the pandemic.

“I’m just one person out of all these healthcare heroes that have been here, but seeing people get well, get better, to go in there and bust your butt, I’m just super proud to say I’ve assisted a little bit,” Danford said. “The community has really stepped up, and it’s an awesome community where I feel like everyone became a family to get through this.”

