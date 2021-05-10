Advertisement

Overturned dump truck slows traffic on FM 2818

A dump truck overturned on FM 2818 near Holleman Drive Monday morning.
A dump truck overturned on FM 2818 near Holleman Drive Monday morning.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A dump truck carrying dirt overturned on FM 2818 at Holleman Drive Monday morning.

Police currently have the turn lanes going onto Holleman blocked off.

According to College Station Fire Department officials, no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

KBTX has a crew at the scene, and we’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

