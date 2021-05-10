Overturned dump truck slows traffic on FM 2818

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A dump truck carrying dirt overturned on FM 2818 at Holleman Drive Monday morning.

Police currently have the turn lanes going onto Holleman blocked off.

According to College Station Fire Department officials, no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

KBTX has a crew at the scene, and we’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

