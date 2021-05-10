St. Joseph Health officials working to fill high demand for nurses across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During National Nurses Week, St. Joseph Health is celebrating the more than 700 nurses across their health care system.

St. Joseph Health Nursing Director of Emergency Services Kristen Christian said the demand for nurses is high.

“The baby boomers are retiring and we’re trying to graduate as many nurses as we can across the Brazos Valley and, really, across the nation because there’s a huge need,” said Christian. She said there is a lot of opportunity in different areas of nursing like research and education, bedside and clinical nursing.

Christian said the pandemic has increased the need for nurses even more.

“A nursing shortage has always been there, but the pandemic itself created needs in certain specialty areas especially our ICU,” said Christian.

Christian says one way St. Joseph works to fill positions is with prospective nurses.

“Our organization is a huge teaching facility, at all of our locations. Our clinics, our hospitals, or critical access hospitals, and we partner up with so many colleges. Not just local colleges, but colleges all across the state of Texas,” said Christian.

Christian said the goal is to continue growing the world of healthcare.

“You may come in as a patient care tech or a transporter or a greeter whatever the case may be. We have great educational tuition reimbursement. We really support you bettering yourself because it only betters the future of nursing and our organization in general,” she said.

