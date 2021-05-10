Stuffy start to the week with a storm chance not far behind

Two different airmasses (divided by a front) that have some with a cool, refreshing start to Monday, and others with the same ol’ muggy air that we grew used to over the weekend! For most, it’s the muggy air, but it’s this front that will likely be the focal point for storm development later today. It should be isolated to scattered at the most for this Monday, with more widespread activity likely later in the week. That said, between the front and ample moisture to work with, an isolated severe storm with heavy rain, strong wind, and perhaps even hail, will be a possibility late afternoon through early evening.

Tuesday brings the better chance for widespread activity (and isolated severe weather) throughout the day and potentially into overnight. A series of disturbances will roll across the Brazos Valley from then until at least the first half of the day Wednesday, creating a soggy, at times, landscape through the first half of the week. All said and done, a widespread 1-2″ with isolated totals of 3″ or more will be possible before we turn the page to Thursday, and filter in some cooler, drier air for at least a couple days ahead of the weekend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain & storms. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain & storms. Low: 67. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered rain & storms. High: 79. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain & storms. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

