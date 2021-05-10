This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Lamb, a paramedic with the Bryan Fire Department.

Chris is also involved with Brazos County SWAT, the chamber of Commerce, and is a medical trainer and instructor. Known for going above and beyond for his community, Chris loves spending time with his family, and enjoys hunting, fishing and playing the drums.

