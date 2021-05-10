Advertisement

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Lamb, a paramedic with the Bryan Fire Department.

Chris is also involved with Brazos County SWAT, the chamber of Commerce, and is a medical trainer and instructor. Known for going above and beyond for his community, Chris loves spending time with his family, and enjoys hunting, fishing and playing the drums.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

