Advertisement

Three people indicted by Brazos County grand jury for separate crimes against children

A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of committing crimes against children.
A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of...
A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of committing crimes against children.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of committing crimes against children.

Kendriq Burnett, 22, was indicted for two counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested in February after College Station police say he hurt his 4-month-old baby, sending the child to the ICU.

Danielle Ziegelmann, 25, was indicted on one count of injury to a child. Ziegelmann was taken into custody last November after Bryan police discovered her 11-month-old had a broken leg and 10 broken ribs.

The grand jury also indicted Randy Czerpak, 54, on one count of sexual abuse of a child. College Station police arrested Czperak last October after reports that he sexually assaulted a young girl for years.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday...
Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day
Diver Brian Waddell recovers Aggie ring 70 ft below the lake surface.
Dive company recovers lost Aggie ring 70 ft below surface of Lake Travis
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

In a recent survey conducted by the BCS Chamber of Commerce, 56% of respondents in the local...
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire workers
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire...
Hotels and hospitality industry among hardest hit as some local businesses struggle to rehire workers
The National Weather Service is investigating a brief tornado that caused some minor damage in...
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported