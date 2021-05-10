Three people indicted by Brazos County grand jury for separate crimes against children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of committing crimes against children.

Kendriq Burnett, 22, was indicted for two counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested in February after College Station police say he hurt his 4-month-old baby, sending the child to the ICU.

Danielle Ziegelmann, 25, was indicted on one count of injury to a child. Ziegelmann was taken into custody last November after Bryan police discovered her 11-month-old had a broken leg and 10 broken ribs.

The grand jury also indicted Randy Czerpak, 54, on one count of sexual abuse of a child. College Station police arrested Czperak last October after reports that he sexually assaulted a young girl for years.

