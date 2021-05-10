Advertisement

Tuesday brings rain, storm chance & localized heavy rain potential

By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One Brazos Valley, two different seasons in place. Northern reaches of the area enjoyed a cloudy but comfortable day with temperatures in the low and mid 70s. Those along and south of a stalled front (from Highway 21 and points south) were stuck in the muggy air pooled up against it. Heat index values climbed as high as 99° - 105° for some by mid-to-late afternoon! Now that the evening’s isolated storm potential has passed, attention turns out west where a cluster of storms formed on the other side of San Antonio. If this area of storms can come close enough, scattered rain and a few non-severe rumbles of thunder will be possible, mainly in the Southern Brazos Valley, after 2am.

Tuesday this cold front remains stuck over the Brazos Valley. Where it sloshes and settles is important for temperatures (some in the 70s, others in the muggy 80s again) but more so where the focal point may be for strong storms to develop by mid-afternoon. With the moisture content as high as it is, localized 2″ - 3″+ pockets of rain would need to be monitored for. Another disturbance rolling over Texas moves east Tuesday night. This will create another chance for noisy storms, heavy rain, and a gusty wind into the early hours of Wednesday morning. This disturbance will also push this cold front south, making highs struggle to reach just 70° Wednesday. A few more light showers to pockets of rain may drift around Wednesday before we clear out & settle things down for the back half of the work week.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain & storms before 9pm, then isolated chance after 2am. Low: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered rain & storms. Heavy rain possible. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with an 80% chance for rain & storms. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 69. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley for possible severe weather Sunday...
Isolated severe storm, large hail concern arrives by late Mother’s Day
Diver Brian Waddell recovers Aggie ring 70 ft below the lake surface.
Dive company recovers lost Aggie ring 70 ft below surface of Lake Travis
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

Latest News

The National Weather Service is investigating a brief tornado that caused some minor damage in...
Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Stuffy start to the week with a storm chance not far behind
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Spotty showers, isolated storm still possible overnight
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Muggy, breezy Mother’s Day in store with the chance for a few showers/storms