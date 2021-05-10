Tuesday brings rain, storm chance & localized heavy rain potential

One Brazos Valley, two different seasons in place. Northern reaches of the area enjoyed a cloudy but comfortable day with temperatures in the low and mid 70s. Those along and south of a stalled front (from Highway 21 and points south) were stuck in the muggy air pooled up against it. Heat index values climbed as high as 99° - 105° for some by mid-to-late afternoon! Now that the evening’s isolated storm potential has passed, attention turns out west where a cluster of storms formed on the other side of San Antonio. If this area of storms can come close enough, scattered rain and a few non-severe rumbles of thunder will be possible, mainly in the Southern Brazos Valley, after 2am.

Tuesday this cold front remains stuck over the Brazos Valley. Where it sloshes and settles is important for temperatures (some in the 70s, others in the muggy 80s again) but more so where the focal point may be for strong storms to develop by mid-afternoon. With the moisture content as high as it is, localized 2″ - 3″+ pockets of rain would need to be monitored for. Another disturbance rolling over Texas moves east Tuesday night. This will create another chance for noisy storms, heavy rain, and a gusty wind into the early hours of Wednesday morning. This disturbance will also push this cold front south, making highs struggle to reach just 70° Wednesday. A few more light showers to pockets of rain may drift around Wednesday before we clear out & settle things down for the back half of the work week.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain & storms before 9pm, then isolated chance after 2am. Low: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered rain & storms. Heavy rain possible. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with an 80% chance for rain & storms. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 69. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

