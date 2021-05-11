Aggies take on Tennessee at SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Texas A&M begins its run at the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a first-round matchup with the Tennessee Lady Vols on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. at Rhoads Stadium.

The game can be seen on SEC Network with Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Michele Smith (color) calling the action. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Texas A&M enters the SEC Tournament with a 31-20 (8-16 SEC) record. Haley Lee leads the Aggies in numerous offensive categories, including batting average (.424), hits (59), home runs (22), RBI (43) and walks (34). Makinzy Herzog paces the squad with 41 runs and doubles with 12. Freshman Bre Warren is second on the team in doubles (11) and walks (21).

In the circle, Kayla Poynter leads the staff with a 2.42 ERA and has a 9-8 record. Herzog paces the squad with 12 wins on a 2.53 ERA, while Grace Uribe has tallied seven wins.

The Maroon & White met Tennessee earlier in the season in non-conference action in March. The Lady Vols came away with the 3-2 win with both of A&M’s runs coming from solo shots by Trinity Cannon and Herzog.

Tennessee enters Wednesday’s contest with a 39-12 (12-11 SEC) record. The Lady Vols are led by Ashley Morgan and Kiki Mallory, who hold .394 and .382 batting averages, respectively. Malloy has belted 13 home runs, while Ivy Davis has a team-leading 15 home runs on the year. In the circle, Ashley Rogers is 23-8 with a 1.29 ERA.

The Aggies and Lady Vols have met 20 times in program history with Tennessee holding a 15-5 advantage.

The winner of Wednesday’s contest will face off against Arkansas at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

For more information on the SEC Tournament, please visit the tournament central page online at https://www.secsports.com/championship/softball.