Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A small and brief tornado touched down Monday afternoon in Walker County, the National Weather Service in Houston confirmed.

Brief tornado touched down in Huntsville this evening around 6:24pm. @NWSHouston confirms some minor fence damage & two small trees down in the Walmart shopping center.



📹: Mikayla Meloy pic.twitter.com/avu4hwqPLx — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 11, 2021

The touchdown happened around 6:24 p.m. near the Walmart store on I-45 near SH 30 in Huntsville.

A dispatcher with Walker County emergency communications tells KBTX there were no injuries reported, but the National Weather Service reported minor fence damage, at least two trees down and debris and carts scattered across the parking lot of the store.

Brief tornado touched down around 624pm near the Walmart in Huntsville. Minor fence damage, 2 trees down and debris/carts blown about in the parking lot. Photos and reports: Dave pic.twitter.com/jkhm4x2Kxj — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 11, 2021

@KBTXShel @NWSHouston took these after I drove under the funnel right around the time reported. I was driving though on i-45 as it passed over the interstate. pic.twitter.com/QpQkC7vyHR — Jeremy Glenn (@jeremy_glenn) May 11, 2021

