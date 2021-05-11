Advertisement

Brief tornado touches down in Huntsville; no injuries reported

Minor damage was reported in the area on Monday afternoon as storms rolled through Walker County.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A small and brief tornado touched down Monday afternoon in Walker County, the National Weather Service in Houston confirmed.

The touchdown happened around 6:24 p.m. near the Walmart store on I-45 near SH 30 in Huntsville.

A dispatcher with Walker County emergency communications tells KBTX there were no injuries reported, but the National Weather Service reported minor fence damage, at least two trees down and debris and carts scattered across the parking lot of the store.

