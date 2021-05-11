Bryan City Council approves grant for food delivery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s City Council meeting Tuesday includes helping meet the needs of the hungry in our community.

The city council approved a grant program with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to deliver food to residents in the city who are in need due to food insecurity.

The Going the Extra Mile home delivery program is already offered in College Station, and Bryan staff tell us this would help meet some food gaps in their community as well.

”The city received a second grant from Community Development Block Grant and it’s specifically for COVID-related needs and so we put out a request for proposal and the Brazos Valley Food Bank did apply for that,” said Alsie Bond, Bryan Community Development Manager.

“This opportunity came along to continue a home delivery program like that related to COVID because COVID’s still with us unfortunately,” said Theresa Mangapora, Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director.

That grant if approved would cost more than $229,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.