Advertisement

Bryan City Council approves grant for food delivery

The Going the Extra Mile program would help local food insecurity needs
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s City Council meeting Tuesday includes helping meet the needs of the hungry in our community.

The city council approved a grant program with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to deliver food to residents in the city who are in need due to food insecurity.

The Going the Extra Mile home delivery program is already offered in College Station, and Bryan staff tell us this would help meet some food gaps in their community as well.

”The city received a second grant from Community Development Block Grant and it’s specifically for COVID-related needs and so we put out a request for proposal and the Brazos Valley Food Bank did apply for that,” said Alsie Bond, Bryan Community Development Manager.

“This opportunity came along to continue a home delivery program like that related to COVID because COVID’s still with us unfortunately,” said Theresa Mangapora, Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director.

That grant if approved would cost more than $229,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
College Station police investigate a crash involving a pickup truck that rolled over Monday...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle rollover crash on University Drive
A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of...
Three people indicted by Brazos County grand jury for separate crimes against children

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 5/11
Tuesday Night Weather Update 5/11
Batra found 77% of students experienced an increase in motivation after engaging in a form of...
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering classes
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering...
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering classes
State Rep. John Raney says he has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19
State Rep. John Raney says he has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19
Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the counties in pink until 9pm Tuesday evening.
Severe weather threat much lower, watch canceled early for the majority of the area