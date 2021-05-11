Bryan City Council looking at more shared-use paths for William J. Bryan, West Villa Maria Roads

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday’s Bryan City Council meeting includes a look at adding miles of new shared-use paths around town for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bryan’s busy roads could have some safer options for walkers, runners and cyclists in the future.

The city is wanting to add concrete shared-use paths on West William J. Bryan Parkway from Downtown to Highway 21 and West Villa Maria Road from Willis Van Hook to FM 2818. The WJB project could cost an estimated $970,000 while the Villa Maria project would be $450,000.

“TxDOT has sort of a grant program with 80/20 split in funding where they could cover 80 percent of the construction costs and the city could pay for 20 percent of that construction cost,” explained Paul Kaspar, Bryan City Engineer.

At six, lots happening at the Bryan City Council meeting today including plans for more 10 foot wide, shared use paths. I have a look at the plans. @KBTXNews @CityofBryan @hfallskbtx @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @EFernandezKBTX pic.twitter.com/r4ywxcrvqk — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 11, 2021

If you’re wondering what the new sidewalks will look like you can see one at Sam Rayburn Intermediate School along Highway 6. It’ll be 10 feet wide, plenty of room for cyclists and pedestrians to pass by.

Kaspar adds it will help with long term mobility plans.

“It really is providing an alternative way to move around town alternative to a vehicle right that’s the predominant way folks are getting around,” he said.

That agenda will be talked about in the portion of the meeting that started at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It ended up being approved.

If the city and TxDOT sign off on plans, city staff expect agreements could come together next year.

