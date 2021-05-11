Bryan looking at playground improvements for Sadie Thomas Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday’s Bryan City Council meeting included upcoming park improvements to Sadie Thomas Park at 129 Moss Street.

The city is looking at making major improvements at the park including replacing aging playing equipment. Staff say parts are not available for the aging equipment.

A new playground set would include a rubberized fall zone, climbing unit, toddler spring rockers, a merry-go-round feature and shaded picnic table.

That work is expected to cost more than $168,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.