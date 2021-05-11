Advertisement

Bryan looking at playground improvements for Sadie Thomas Park

The current playground equipment does not have replacement parts available.
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday’s Bryan City Council meeting included upcoming park improvements to Sadie Thomas Park at 129 Moss Street.

The city is looking at making major improvements at the park including replacing aging playing equipment. Staff say parts are not available for the aging equipment.

A new playground set would include a rubberized fall zone, climbing unit, toddler spring rockers, a merry-go-round feature and shaded picnic table.

That work is expected to cost more than $168,000.

