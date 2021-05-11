Celebrate National BBQ & Beef Month with Thorndale Meat Market

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - May is National Beef and BBQ Month and at Thorndale Meat Market in Milam County, they are serving up meat what they call the “low and slow way,” which has gained statewide attention.

Daniel Vaughn, the Texas Monthly barbecue editor, describes Thorndale Meat Market as “a unicorn in Texas barbecue,” and that’s because of Pit Master Trey Felton’s BBQ process.

We’ve gotten an awesome response from the Texas Monthly video featuring our Dry Aging process, which is available online... Posted by Thorndale Meat Market on Friday, May 7, 2021

Unlike many in the state, Felton uses cold smoke for some of his meats. However, for the ribeyes, he both cold-smokes and dry-ages the steaks.

Never heard and of cold-smoked, dry-aged ribeyes? It’s a process Felton developed based on the traditions and methods he learned from family members, who have lived in Central Texas since the late 1800′s.

“At heart here, it’s based on all of those traditions, but we have this curiosity with meat that we always try to make it a little bit better,” said Trey Felton, Thorndale Meat Market owner. “So by incorporating those old traditions like cold smoke into what’s normally a hot-smoked product really changes it up and really just adds unique flavors that you are not used to seeing in just traditional cooking.”

According to Felton, cold smoke is about finding the sweet spot of smoke temperature, where you are not cooking the meat nor freezing it, so you can have good enzyme activity without spoiling the meat.

In addition to the cold smoke, there are several other components that give the ribeyes their unparalleled flavor.

“It’s all about driving more flavor from what’s already the most flavorful part of the animal, the rib loin. That’s always been my favorite,” said Felton! “I look back at a regular ribeye now and to me its kind of bland because we add so much to it. We add cold smoke. We add aging. We wrap it in tallow, and then we pair our seasonings and our sauces to hit all of those flavor points.”

Beyond the ribeyes, Felton serves up traditional BBQ six days a week at Thorndale Meat Market. Guests can find anything from burnt ends to pork belly to brisket. Click here to view the menu.

Felton believes people should celebrate National BBQ and Beef Month, and check out places like Thorndale Meat Market because they are one of a kind to the state and area.

“Central Texas and Texas BBQ, in general, is just very unique,” said Felton.

Thorndale Meat Market is located at 300 West Highway 79 in Thorndale. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

May is National Beef & BBQ Month! We are celebrating at Thorndale Meat Market learning all about how they create meat Texas Monthly describes like a unicorn! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

