COVID in Context: Some states are more vaccinated than others. Do recent case rates reflect that?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Vaccination rates vary among the states. For example, Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate, with 25% of the population fully vaccinated as of May 10. On that same date, Maine boasted the highest vaccination rate at 44%.

The chart below uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to visualize the differences:

Per data from the CDC
Per data from the CDC(KBTX)

Keeping the states in the same order--least to most vaccinated, left to right--CDC data also shows the 7-day new cases adjusted for population in each state.

Per data from the CDC
Per data from the CDC(KBTX)

A trendline suggests that even as states have a more vaccinated population, there are still relatively more new cases.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

