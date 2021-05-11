COVID in Context: Some states are more vaccinated than others. Do recent case rates reflect that?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Vaccination rates vary among the states. For example, Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate, with 25% of the population fully vaccinated as of May 10. On that same date, Maine boasted the highest vaccination rate at 44%.

The chart below uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to visualize the differences:

Per data from the CDC (KBTX)

Keeping the states in the same order--least to most vaccinated, left to right--CDC data also shows the 7-day new cases adjusted for population in each state.

A trendline suggests that even as states have a more vaccinated population, there are still relatively more new cases.

