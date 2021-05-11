Advertisement

Dozens gather for balloon release to honor drowning victim

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and family members came together to honor the memory of a man who drowned on Lake Waco.

Loved ones of Daylan Dixon released balloons at the Twin Bridges Park to celebrate his life.

Dixon disappeared last Thursday after being thrown from a jet ski. His body was then found Friday.

Close friends say he will never be forgotten and they will lean on each other during this difficult time.

“Daylan bringing out all these people, it’s remarkable,” Tyrone Richardson said.

“I don’t have words for it.”

“This isn’t about him not being here, this is about celebrating his life,” Dixon’s brother said

Dixon’s funeral service will be held Saturday.

