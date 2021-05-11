Flash Flood Watch in affect for part of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday 7pm UPDATE: While the Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled, the Flash Flood Watch will stay in effect through the evening hours for Brazos, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Houston, and Trinity counties.

Tuesday’s activity will be due to the stalled cold front continuing to wobble back and forth over the Brazos valley. This is expected o bring heavy rainfall as scattered showers and thunderstorms are probable Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.

