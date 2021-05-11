Advertisement

Flash Flood Watch in affect for part of the Brazos Valley

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for counties in green until 7am Wednesday morning.
Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for counties in green until 7am Wednesday morning.(KBTX)
By Grace Leis
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday 7pm UPDATE: While the Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled, the Flash Flood Watch will stay in effect through the evening hours for Brazos, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Houston, and Trinity counties.

Tuesday’s activity will be due to the stalled cold front continuing to wobble back and forth over the Brazos valley. This is expected o bring heavy rainfall as scattered showers and thunderstorms are probable Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.

