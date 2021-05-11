Frizzell Tabbed National Player of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell was tabbed the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Player of the Week in recognition of his epic weekend against No. 11 Ole Miss.

Frizzell also received National Player of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball, as well as being named the SEC Player of the Week. He is the first Aggie to earn NCBWA weekly recognition since Kyle Simonds garnered pitcher of the week following his no-hitter against Vanderbilt in 2016.

The Rockwall, Texas, native hit five home runs against the Rebels, including a walkoff home run in Friday night’s victory and a 7th-inning, game-winning grand slam Sunday.

Frizzell registered seven extra-base hits over four games last week, including five home runs and two doubles, while tallying eight runs and 11 RBI.

In the series opener against Ole Miss, he racked up a two-dinger night, one of which was a solo shot to walk it off in the ninth, to go along with a walk, three runs and three RBI. In the series finale, Frizzell accounted for all six of the Aggies’ RBI, with a two-run homer in the first inning and the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh.

For the season, Frizzell paces the Aggies in batting average (.349), doubles (11), home runs (18), RBI (48), slugging percentage (.699) and on-base percentage (.438). Additionally, he leads the conference in total bases with 130.

Frizzell’s 18 taters are the most for an Aggie since Daylan Holt hit 34 in 1999, and ranks tied for sixth on A&M’s all-time single season list with John Curl (1995). He has 29 career home runs, which ties Brodie Greene for ninth in Aggie annals.

The Maroon & White returns to action Friday as they begin a three-game series at Auburn.