Isolated severe weather, scattered heavy rain expected today

By Max Crawford
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Early morning fog has settled in across most of the area to start Tuesday. We’re waking up on the MUGGY side as well, but showers have been mainly confined to our southeastern reaches of the Brazos Valley through early morning.

Tuesday this cold front remains stuck over the Brazos Valley. Where it sloshes and settles is important for temperatures (some in the 70s, others in the muggy 80s again) but more so where the focal point may be for strong storms to develop by mid-afternoon. With the moisture content as high as it is, localized 2″ - 3″+ pockets of rain would need to be monitored for. Another disturbance rolling over Texas moves east Tuesday night. This will create another chance for noisy storms, heavy rain, and a gusty wind into the early hours of Wednesday morning. This disturbance will also push this cold front south, making highs struggle to reach just 70° Wednesday. A few more light showers to pockets of rain may drift around Wednesday before we clear out & settle things down for the back half of the work week.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered rain & storms. Heavy rain possible. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with an 80% chance for rain & storms. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 70. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

