K9 unit seize 11 kilos of cocaine worth $1.1 million

The drugs were discovered during a traffic stop along I-10 last week in Fayette County
Driver from South Texas arrested after $1.1M worth of cocaine found in truck
Driver from South Texas arrested after $1.1M worth of cocaine found in truck(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person last week after finding 11 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop along Interstate 10.

Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a Chevy Silverado on Friday, May 7 for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver, Sgt. Thumann said he became suspicious that the vehicle was being used to smuggle narcotics.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, Sgt. Thumann and his K9 partner Kolt conducted an exterior sweep of the truck, where a strong odor was detected and narcotics were found inside the vehicle.

The truck displayed a company name on the door and was staged to appear as a fiber optics company, according to the sheriff’s office.

ELEVEN Kilos of cocaine seized by Fayette County Sergeant Randy Thumann and K9 Kolt! #TheNoseKnows #K9s4COPs #K9s4KIDs

Posted by K9s4Cops.org on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Authorities said the roof of the vehicle had been modified to conceal drugs and $1.1 million worth of cocaine was located inside the compartment.

The driver Salvador Noyola, 52, of Mission was arrested for felony drug possession. Noyola was taken into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

Fayette County deputy Herman Olvera also assisted in the traffic stop.

