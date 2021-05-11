Local “Adopt a Senior” Facebook group aims to prepare graduates for future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adopt a Senior 2021 is a Brazos Valley Facebook group with over 1,200 members. The group’s goal is to allow community members an opportunity to play an active role in a senior’s life by gifting them something they need for college or after high school life. Over 100 seniors have been helped so far this year. Clothing, microwaves, televisions, and gift cards are just a few of the items seniors have received.

Ebony Peterson started the Facebook group last year at the height of the pandemic. Peterson’s daughter was a senior last year and missed out on a traditional final year of high school due to the pandemic. She says this started as a gesture to let seniors across the region know they are loved and celebrated. While some things have returned to normal for high school seniors, Peterson says it was important to keep the group going. It has grown to more than just gift-giving. Peterson says scholarships and other educational opportunities have been offered in the group as well.

“We started this just to let the seniors know that we are proud of them but to also just kind of get them ready for college or whatever they’re going to do after they graduate,” said Peterson. “So we have different people in the community that are willing to share their experience with the students, you know, in their future career goals.”

Amber Robertson adopted A&M Consolidated senior Jakayla Gooden. She says these opportunities open the door for mentorship and lifelong relationships.

“Check-in on them. Ask questions. Sometimes the students are more comfortable talking with someone outside of the family,” said Robertson. “If you can offer them a shoulder to cry on, or just send them a text message asking if they’re good, ‘do you need anything? Are you ok? How’s class going?,’ Checking in just to say hi and say that I’m thinking about you means a lot because their parents can do it, but it’s a difference when it’s someone else who’s not totally invested in you financially or mentally.”

Angela Gooden is Jakayla’s mom. She says it takes a village to raise a child, so she’s grateful for groups like these playing an active role in the lives of young adults.

“It’s so much negativity that can come about in any child’s life these days, and it just continues to motivate the child to continue to want to do better,” said Gooden. “Anybody that comes in contact with your child that is positive, that can teach her something and teach her and help her grow and make her become a better individual, then I feel like that’s important.”

If you’d like to contribute or find out more on the seniors available for adoption click here.

A local Facebook group is working to make sure every high school senior has an opportunity to obtain the necessities they need before graduation. Tonight on @KBTXNews, hear from parents on why this group is more than giving and receiving gifts. pic.twitter.com/yfezj52lph — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.