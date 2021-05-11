Local health officials suggest vaccinating your children that are eligible against COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children between the ages of 12 to15, Officials with the Brazos County Health District recommend getting your children vaccinated if they fall into the age category.

On Monday, Pfizer was allowed to extend its emergency use authorization to make the vaccine available for the new age group. The Pfizer vaccine is now the first vaccine available to people in that age category.

BREAKING: Today, with @BioNTech_Group, we announced @US_FDA expanded the Emergency Use Authorization of our #COVID19 vaccine to adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. Learn more: https://t.co/7C2YfXK868 pic.twitter.com/c69qUmRRzU — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) May 10, 2021

Mary Parrish, the Brazos County Emergency Preparedness administrative assistant, says getting everyone, including children, vaccinated will get us closer to herd immunity. Most importantly, they say vaccinating children is a step in protecting the entire family and community.

“It’s important for children to get the vaccine because it’s going to increase our herd immunity. The more people that are vaccinated, the more protected our community is as a whole. Even though children typically have more mild symptoms when it comes to COVID, that doesn’t mean that they can’t be negatively affected by COVID,” said Parrish. “We want to encourage parents to vaccinate their children. It is the safest and best option, not only for their children but for the parents themselves as well. If a child gets COVID, there’s a very good chance that a lot of other people in their households are going to get sick too. Getting the COVID vaccine for children is not just about protecting the children, but also the community as a whole as well.”

Parrish says, as with adults, if there is a second dose required for the vaccine, it’s important to make sure your children receive both doses.

“Getting the second doses can be a challenge for both children and adults. The good news is that those several weeks in between vaccines are not so set in stone. If you’re off by a day or two, it is not the end of the world, but you still need to talk with your healthcare provider and talk about a schedule that accommodates not only yours but your child’s as well,” said Parrish.

Parrish says she wants to assure parents that vaccines are safe and reliable and extensive research has been done to ensure safety.

“There’s been a lot of research done on the type of vaccine and mRNA. Years and years of research have gone into this. We’ve now just modified it for the COVID vaccine,” said Parrish. “This isn’t something that was just randomly thrown together in a lab. It was built off of years of research. It has a very, very strong foundation. The only difference is that it’s now modified for COVID to be effective.”

As we strive to have things return to normal, Parrish says vaccinating children is a big step in that process.

“This is a huge step in getting us back to normal,” said Parrish. “We all want things to open up again. We all want to go out without masks. We all want things to be the way they were pre-pandemic, and by having our children vaccinated, that is a step forward to going back to normal.”

The Pfizer vaccine is now available for children 12-15. “We want to encourage parents to vaccinate their children. It is the safest and best option ” Tonight on @KBTXNews, hear more from @BrazosCoHD Mary Parrish on why vaccinating your children is essential. pic.twitter.com/SMGeQjQ13o — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 11, 2021

