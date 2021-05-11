Advertisement

Man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor’s Labrador Retriever

Rolf Meier, 76, shot the dog for defecating in his yard, according to law enforcement
Rolf Meier, 76
Rolf Meier, 76
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after fatally shooting his neighbor’s Labrador Retriever.

Rolf Meier, 76, of Montgomery was arrested on May 7 after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received an arrest warrant for animal cruelty (non-livestock), which is a third-degree felony and a $3,000 bond.

According to deputies, on March 10 the sheriff’s office responded to a “cruelty to an animal” call in the 15000 block of Queen Elizabeth Court. The owner of the Black Labrador Retriever said he and another witness heard what they thought to be a gunshot. Shortly after, the owner found his dog injured in the driveway.

When approaching his pet, the owner said Meier, the next door neighbor, admitted to shooting the dog for defecating in his yard. Meier later told responding deputies the same thing.

As the owner was taking the dog to a veterinarian, the pet passed away.

The dog was taken to the Texas A&M Veterinary Laboratory for a necropsy, where it was confirmed that the family pet died from the gunshot.

