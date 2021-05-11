Advertisement

New bill in state legislature seeks to limit governor’s power in a pandemic

“They saw the governor making a number of wide ranging decisions, and they felt like they wanted to be more of a participant in making those decisions.”
By Alex Bukoski
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas House on Monday gave preliminary approval to a sweeping bill that would reform the governor’s emergency powers during a pandemic and involve the state legislature during such instances.

State House members voted 92-45 for House Bill 3, which will need another vote in the lower chamber before it heads over to the state Senate for consideration.

Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service political economist and public policy expert Raymond Robertson joined First News at Four to talk about why lawmakers are pressing for this bill now.

“They saw the governor making a number of wide-ranging decisions,” Robertson explained, “and they felt like they wanted to be more of a participant in making those decisions.”

Roberston said the biennial structure of the state legislature means that state representatives generally weren’t part of the conversation when it came to laws concerning COVID-19 in 2020. He said they want to see that change in future scenarios. But he explains that not everything in the bill would hinder the governor’s power.

“The bill does restrict the governor in a number of important ways,” Robertson explained, “but the bill also affirms the governor’s ability right to suspend state laws and also overriding those local orders issued by county judges if they’re not consistent with state orders so what they’re trying to do is reconcile with the local governments are doing with what the state is doing while at the same time giving the legislature, much more input.”

Lawmakers added a number of amendments to the bill during the legislative session on Monday. Roberston said that’s not surprising for a bill of this nature.

“This is one of those times where emotions are very hard,” Roberston said, “people are very upset over a number of things on both sides of the aisle about the way the pandemic was handled .”

He said lawmakers want to make sure none of the injustices they felt happened in 2020 can be repeated and that’s leading to many lawmakers presenting their own solutions. But he said that also means they’ll need to carefully examine the final version of the bill before passing it.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
College Station police investigate a crash involving a pickup truck that rolled over Monday...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle rollover crash on University Drive
A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of...
Three people indicted by Brazos County grand jury for separate crimes against children

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 5/11
Tuesday Night Weather Update 5/11
Batra found 77% of students experienced an increase in motivation after engaging in a form of...
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering classes
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering...
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering classes
State Rep. John Raney says he has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19
State Rep. John Raney says he has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19
Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the counties in pink until 9pm Tuesday evening.
Severe weather threat much lower, watch canceled early for the majority of the area