Few areas of rain, rumbles of thunder possible overnight

By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A FLASH FOOD WATCH remains in effect for Houston, Trinity Counties until 7am Wednesday | After an active day of weather across the Brazos Valley, one more round of rain is approaching from the north, riding the upper-level support of our recent cold front. Scattered pockets of brief, heavy rain and non-severe rumbles of thunder are possible through 4am -- especially across the north and northeastern Brazos Valley. Should heavier rain reach Houston and Trinity Counites, where flooding occurred Tuesday, there could be some minor, low-lying flooding that reappears.

Cooler than your average May day Wednesday as highs struggle to reach just 70 degrees. Overcast skies, a fresh north-northeast wind, and a chance for scattered showers at times are expected to hold that thermometer back. Enjoying lower humidity and comfortable temperatures Thursday and Friday before spring changes return. Humid air surges back in on a south wind before we pick up a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms again, starting Sunday.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with an 30% chance for rain & storms. Low: 63. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 69. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 77. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

