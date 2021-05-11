Severe weather threat much lower, watch canceled early for the majority of the area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the Brazos Valley as strong thunderstorms push across the area Tuesday.

Tuesday 7pm Update:

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been CANCELED for all Brazos Valley counties, excluding Lee. While lingering showers and a few thunderstorms continue to roam portions of the Brazos Valley Tuesday evening, the severe weather threat is much lower heading into Tuesday night.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is still in effect for Lee County until 10pm Tuesday evening.

Earlier update from Tuesday afternoon:

With ongoing severe thunderstorms as well as the potential for additional severe storms through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, hail up to the size of quarters or larger, winds of 60-70 mph+ and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out with some of these stronger storms as storms dance along the stalled cold front.

We have received several reports of brief funnel clouds throughout the afternoon. With this stalled front set up over the area, “inflow notches” may produce brief, weak tornadoes. At the moment, that is not the chief concern for this afternoon.

More widespread storms are expected by the afternoon drive and at least a little into this evening. Take it easy on the drive home from work and school! Updates will be provided here, on air, and on your PinPoint Weather App.

