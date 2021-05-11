State Rep. John Raney says he has “mild symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - District 14 State Representative John Raney says he remains in quarantine in Austin after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

It happened Thursday, May 6 after visiting the State Capitol for a hearing.

“We do a lot of testing in our office,” said Raney. “We have one of those quick tests and we do that periodically. I had this sneezing episode Thursday morning, and I went to the Capitol, had an 8 o’clock hearing about higher education. I went to the office, and I think all of us decided we would go ahead and test and I tested positive.”

Texas Rep. John Raney has tested positive for the coronavirus, after spending time on the House floor and in committee hearings this week. He was not showing symptoms and his staff has tested negative. #txlege https://t.co/KYg18HYsuT — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) May 7, 2021

Raney says he did the rapid test again because he couldn’t believe it, and it again was positive. For good measure, Raney says he went and took a PCR test to confirm, and that came back positive as well.

“I called my doctor in Bryan and talked to her,” said Raney. “She suggested that we get this infusion, which is antibodies. I called this 1-800 number Friday morning and they came at 10 o’clock and took two hours to give me an infusion.”

Raney says he has remained in his Austin home since testing positive and has been doing well.

“I had my shots back in January and February,” said Raney. “I’m sure happy that I did because, in all honesty, I’ve had no problems at all except I was tired initially. But, I kind of threw that at having late hours at the Capitol.”

The Center for Disease Control says that there is a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated who can still contract COVID-19. The CDC also says that with multiple variants in the U.S., some of them may not be protected by the current vaccines.

Raney adds that he is not aware of anyone else who has tested positive that was around him in the Capitol, but says that his wife tested positive as well.

“We haven’t had any more symptoms at all. No headaches, no sniffles, nothing,” said Raney. “So now, as I am told, I could go back in seven to 10 days.”

Still, even though he is in the city, Raney says he can not be a part of any voting because he can not go into the building.

“I’m out. You can’t vote unless you’re in the chamber or one of the joining rooms of the chamber, and I just don’t feel comfortable going in and sharing this with someone else,” said Raney. “This is the last three weeks of session right now, and I have three bills set on the calendar for tomorrow. Thursday is the last day to hear house bills on second reading in the house, so if we don’t get it done this Thursday it’s the next session.”

As he continues his quarantine, Raney says he is glad he was vaccinated because he is certain that has helped him get through this virus easier than it would have been.

“I am proud that I had those two shots, and I would encourage anyone, I don’t care what age you are, to go ahead and have the shots because it has made my case very mild,” said Raney.

