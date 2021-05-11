Advertisement

Texas woman who wanted to go to church on Mother’s Day stabbed, husband sought

Authorities are searching for Rodolfo Madera Gonzalez, 43.
Authorities are searching for Rodolfo Madera Gonzalez, 43.(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KWTX) – Nacogdoches County deputies are looking for the husband of a woman who was stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver during an argument over whether to go to church on Mother’s Day.

Rodolfo Madera Gonzalez, 43, is named in a warrant charging aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Gonzalez’s wife was stabbed in the front and back of her torso during an argument that started after she said she wanted to go to church.

Gonzalez was gone by the time authorities arrived.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Gonzalez may be driving a gray 2007 Dodge Ram half-ton pickup with Texas license plate BS9-9021.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
College Station police investigate a crash involving a pickup truck that rolled over Monday...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle rollover crash on University Drive
A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of...
Three people indicted by Brazos County grand jury for separate crimes against children

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 5/11
Tuesday Night Weather Update 5/11
Batra found 77% of students experienced an increase in motivation after engaging in a form of...
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering classes
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering...
Texas A&M graduate student using virtual reality to advance teaching methods in engineering classes
State Rep. John Raney says he has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19
State Rep. John Raney says he has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19
Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the counties in pink until 9pm Tuesday evening.
Severe weather threat much lower, watch canceled early for the majority of the area