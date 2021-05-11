The deadliest tornado in Texas history struck Waco 68 years ago today

WACO, Texas (KBTX) -May has historically been an active severe weather month, especially 68 years ago on May 11, 1953 where a tornado ripped through the heart of Waco. The F5 tornado touched down southwest of the city’s center from high precipitation supercell and barreled right through downtown Waco. Due to the heavy rain it was hard to see the tornado coming and 114 people were killed and 597 people injured.

In 1953, people relied mainly on eyewitness reports to know when severe weather was coming. In many situations this did not give people enough time or warning to get to safety. In a situation like the rain-wrapped tornado that hit Waco in 1953, relying on just vision for warning was deadly.

This catastrophe prompted a change in how people were made aware of severe weather. Texas A&M University partnered up with the United States Weather Bureau (now known as the National Weather Service) in the Texas Tornado Warning Conference to come up with a better warning system. This conference gave us an early version of the warning system we have today that has clear communication between numerous agencies, the storm spotting SKYWARN program, and a nationwide radar network.

#OTD in 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives. pic.twitter.com/pCrlQR4owX — AP Images (@AP_Images) May 11, 2020

The eleventh deadliest tornado in U.S. history was an F5 that struck Waco, TX today in 1953; one of a string of 33 twisters that hit 10 states in a 3-day period. The Waco storm killed 114 people, injured over 600 more, destroyed 600 homes and demolished 2,000 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/p7qzD6gOLK — Bill Holdsworth (@Mercomatic) May 11, 2019

Scene after the tornado that struck Waco on May 11, 1953. 114 people in Waco died in this twister. pic.twitter.com/18TMesCTXX — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) July 25, 2020

