Treat of the Day: 75-year-old SHSU senior graduates

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Don’t tell that to James Floyd.

The 75-year-old Conroe native is graduating from Sam Houston State University this weekend with a bachelor of science degree in physics.

Floyd is a U.S. Navy Veteran and has experience in marketing, law, aviation, trucking, and real estate. But despite his wide-ranging knowledge accumulated over more than four decades across those diverse fields, Floyd still considers his college graduation to be a milestone.

He’ll walk across the stage at the Sam Houston State University commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

